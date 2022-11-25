Does The Guardians Holiday Special have a post-credit scene?

Does The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have a post-credit scene? The Marvel movies have made a tradition of including a scene or two at the very end of the credits so that the most dedicated superhero movie fans can get a taste of what the studio’s cooking up next.

This habit has now crossed over to Disney Plus, with many of the Marvel series released on the streaming service also including little stings at the end of their final episode. But what about the special presentations? Are they going to have post-credit scenes? Will The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special have a post-credit scene? Don’t worry. No spoiler ahead.

Yes, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special does have a post-credit scene. It’s just the one, though, and the scene comes at the very end of the credits. You’re welcome!

