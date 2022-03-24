Doctor Strange 2 might be one of MCU’s longest movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up for another action-packed adventure with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, it should be noted that if you want to enjoy this movie, you may want to reconsider buying a drink at the concession stand and save your bladder any trouble. Why, you ask? Well, it turns out that the upcoming entry is reportedly on track to be one of the studio’s longest movies yet.

According to the Brazilian ticketer, Ingresso, the sequel to the 2016 fantasy movie Doctor Strange has a runtime of 148-minutes. This essentially means that the action movie starring Benedict Cumberbatch as everyone’s favourite dimension bending warlock is just shy of two and a half hours in total. Only four other movies in Marvel history have managed to earn themselves a similar meaty length.

Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, and Chloe Zhao’s Eternals are the only movies to exceed the length of Sam Raimi’s upcoming Doctor Strange film. If the reported runtime for Doctor Strange 2 is correct, it will be as long as the recent box office giant Spider-Man: No Way Home.

With the long runtime, it is safe to say that the film will have plenty of juicy content. The official synopsis for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness reads: “To restore a world where everything is changing, Strange seeks help from his ally Wong, the Sorcerer Supreme, and the Avengers’ most powerful Scarlet Witch, Wanda. But a terrible threat looms over humanity and the entire universe that no longer can be done by their power alone. Even more surprising, the greatest threat in the universe looks exactly like Doctor Strange.”

The runtime for the sequel hasn’t been confirmed by Disney or Marvel Studios just yet, so make sure to stay tuned for updates. Doctor Strange 2 is set to hit theatres on May 6, 2022. For more MCU shenanigans, here are our guides to the Marvel movies ranked, and Marvel Phase 4.