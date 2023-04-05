Deadpool 3 might bring back this star, but it’s still uncertain

Much excitement has been generated with the return of Hugh Jackman to the role of Wolverine, which he’ll be reprising in Deadpool 3. However, other than Jackman’s return, little is known about the threequel – with plot and casting details largely kept under wraps.

One person that we all assumed for sure would be returning is Morena Baccarin as Wade Wilson’s girlfriend Vanessa. She’s as essential as Michelle Williams is to the Venom movies. However, Baccarin’s return is not yet guaranteed. Speaking to Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Baccarin revealed that she’s still in the middle of negotiations.

“Yeah, what is up with Deadpool 3? That’s a really good question. I have to be very diplomatic about what I say here. I’d like to be in it. They have called me about being in it. Right now, we have not agreed on terms, and everybody’s trying their best, and doing their best. It may or may not work out. I don’t know.” As we saw with Neve Campbell not returning for Scream 6, you can’t just assume that people will come back unless they’re paid well.

Although they are currently rumours and not yet one hundred per cent confirmed, it looks fairly certain that Owen Wilson will be joining Deadpool 3 in his MCU role of Mobius, which he originated in the Loki Marvel series. It looks as though the TVA and time travel will be a big feature of the plot, which will help explain how and why Jackman’s Logan can be resurrected.

The Crown’s Emma Corrin and Succession‘s Matthew Macfadyen have joined the cast in undisclosed roles, although Corrin’s is believed to be villainous. While we wait to hear more details regarding Deadpool 3, including whether Zazie Beetz will be back as Domino, and if Rob Delaney is definitely returning as Peter, check out our guide to the best superhero movies.