Taika Waititi thinks Christian Bale’s Gorr is the best MCU villain

The entire movie industry is pinning a lot on summer 2022 in the hope that the summer blockbuster will officially be back, with box office numbers returning close to pre-pandemic levels. Hopes are riding on the likes of Doctor Strange 2, Top Gun 2, Jurassic World 3, and non-franchise movies such as Nope and Bullet Train, to bring the crowds back to theatres. And Taika Waititi is hoping that Christian Bale’s villain Gorr will be the draw that brings people to Thor 4 (we’re poets and we know it).

The recent CinemaCon event in Las Vegas certainly helped drum up a lot of hype for this summer at the movies. AP reports that at the event, Waititi said; “Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or whether he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a midlife crisis.”

The film brings back Portman’s Jane Foster, who becomes The Mighty Thor, Waititi’s Korg and Tessa Thompson’s King Valkyrie, and adds Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. Waititi has said that it’s the craziest film he’s ever made.

“It’s a great, really fun, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie and The Mighty Thor,” Waititi continued. “And, in my humble opinion, we have probably the best villain that Marvel’s ever had in Christian Bale.”

Jim Orr, the head of domestic distribution for Universal Pictures said; “Our business can’t devolve into just tentpoles and branded IP. We really need to continue to serve up as broad a slate as we possibly can. We have something for every audience segment. Audiences are craving that and exhibitors are craving that.” So, as well as serving up the big dino movie, Universal are also offering the likes of Downton Abby 2, and Mrs Harris Goes to Paris.

Elsewhere, there will be Alex Garland’s Men, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis, literary adaptation Where the Crawdads Sing, Mr Malcolm’s List, Bodies, Bodies, Bodies and lest we forget – Marcel the Shell with Shoes On. So, fortunately, there will be more to choose from than just franchise fare.

While we wait for the summer blockbuster season to kick off with Doctor Strange 2 this weekend, check out our guide to Marvel’s Phase 4.