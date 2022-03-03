Charlie Cox would back Marvel’s PG version of Daredevil

Fans of Marvel’s Netflix shows have been rejoicing that they are coming to Disney Plus, meaning that they can potentially be enveloped into the MCU. However, the future of favourite characters such as Daredevil, Jessica Jones and The Punisher is uncertain, not least because Netflix gave them free reign to be as violent as possible.

Announcing that the Marvel Netflix shows would be coming to Disney Plus in the US was particularly surprising, given that the streaming service has been almost exclusively family-friendly there up until now. New parental controls are being introduced specifically to accommodate depraved villains such as Kingpin, Kilgrave and Billy Russo.

No one yet knows if the Marvel Netflix heroes, who also include Luke Cage and Iron Fist, will now be popping up in future movies or further series of the shows, which were abruptly cut short before fans were ready to let them go. The most likely character with a future in the MCU at the moment, at least, is Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil. He had a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Vincent D’Onofrio’s Kingpin made an appearance in Disney Plus show Hawkeye.

But if there were to be a Daredevil season four on Disney Plus, would it be stripped off the sex, violence and other more adult themes that we associate with it? Charlie Cox is open to the idea and thinks if anyone can pull it off, it’s Marvel. Speaking to ComicBook.com, he said; “I wouldn’t put it past the folks at Marvel to be able to accomplish that. I’m such a fan of everything they’ve done so far, I wouldn’t underestimate them at all.”

“So if they wanted to make a more PG version of Daredevil, I back them to find a way to do where it feels totally in keeping with everything we’ve done. And maybe there’s a little less blood, maybe there’s a little whatever, but I back them to do it.”

To be fair to Disney Plus, their Marvel shows haven’t been completely sanitized. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featured a scene where Wyatt Russell’s John Walker bludgeons someone to death with the Captain America shield, for example.

While the future of the Netflix Marvel characters may be uncertain, we do have some idea of what’s coming up this year on screens both big and small. Check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.