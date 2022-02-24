Charlie Cox was disappointed when no one cheered his Daredevil MCU return

It’s becoming increasingly common for audiences to cheer in theatres these days. You’ve probably seen the videos of MCU fans applauding the return of Black Panther or Cap picking up Thor’s hammer. Even here in the UK, we’ve started to shed our normally reserved attitude and let out a whoop when something cool happens in a film.

It seems though it’s not caught on everywhere, as Daredevil star Charlie Cox learned to his shame when he went to see Spider-Man: No Way Home. In a recent interview with the Radio Times, Cox admitted that he went to the cinema expecting fans to cheer his triumphant returns Daredevil, but was disappointed when they sat in stony silence.

“It’s funny, I got so many text messages and so many calls about that moment in the cinema,” Cox explained. “My nephew sent me a recording of everyone cheering. So I snuck into a movie theatre near where I live and literally stood in the corridor… and, sadly, my experience was it was dead f**king quiet!”

Luckily Cox saw the funny side of the situation. “I was so disappointed,” he laughed. “My wife was with me and she was recording me because it’d be fun to have that moment of everyone cheering, and then… tumbleweed!”

During the same interview, Cox teased his next MCU appearance saying he’s heard “something” but he refused to elaborate further.

Let’s hope whatever Marvel has in store for Cox’s ‘Man Without Fear’ doesn’t disappoint as much as his trip to the cinema.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is part of Marvel’s Phase 4 and is in theatres now.