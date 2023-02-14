Captain America “isn’t a superhero” in his next Marvel movie

Anthony Mackie is stepping out of Chris Evan's Avenger shadow as the star reveals that his Captain America won't be a clear cut superhero.

Captain America "isn't a superhero" in his next Marvel movie

Published:

Marvel Cinematic Universe

When it comes to staple MCU characters, a major change has kicked in on the Avengers front. In the Marvel movie Avengers: Endgame, we saw Chris Evan’s Steve Rogers pass his patriotic shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) – ushering in a new Captain America into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mackie is set to return as the hero in the superhero movie Captain America 4 – titled Captain America New World Order – however, he won’t strictly follow in Steve’s footsteps. During an interview with Yahoo, while promoting his new movie We Have a Ghost, Mackie shared how his version of Captain America will be more complex instead of a by-the-books good guy.

“I think with my Cap. He’s not a superhero. He doesn’t have a super serum, so his superpower is his humanity,” Mackie explained. “I think with him, and he has to come to the stage with a very different understanding of what it is to be a good guy, or be a bad guy, and what are the decisions that make you toe that line in the way that you do?”

“I just see him as more of a humane Cap, as opposed to a Cap of judgment, where ‘this is right, and this is wrong.’ There are decisions that make you choose right or wrong,” he continued.

In a previous interview with the Phase Zero podcast, producer Nate Moore echoed Mackie’s claims that this new Captain America will be different from Evan’s portrayal.

YouTube Thumbnail

“He’s not Steve Rogers, and I think that’s a good thing. Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky,” Moore said. “He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What happens when this guy announces, ‘I’m the new Captain America.’ What happens next?”

Captain America: New World Order is set to release on May 3, 2024. For more Marvel Phase 5 news, fans can look forward to Ant-Man 3, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which hits cinemas on February 17, 2023.

Fans can learn more about the next Marvel outing by reading our guides on who is in the Ant-Man cast, and who are the best Ant-Man characters. Or if Marvel villains are more of your thing, here is everything we know about Kang the Conqueror.

More from The Digital Fix

Staff writer, horror movie and The Lord of the Rings expert, Emma-Jane moved from South Africa to the UK after breaking her arm playing 'duck, duck, goose'. She has worked on several independent films and wrote for The Upcoming before joining The Digital Fix.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from The Digital Fix Follow us for daily movie and TV news on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News.