The Black Widow Easter egg you missed in Secret Invasion episode 3

The new Disney Plus series Secret Invasion is all about secrets and espionage, but this is hardly the first time the Marvel Cinematic Universe has dipped its toes into the murky waters of spycraft. In Black Widow (one of the more confusing films when trying to watch all the Marvel movies in order), it was made clear that there were plenty of powerful players working behind the scenes.

Most notably, we were introduced to nobody’s favorite Marvel villain, General Dreykov (Ray Winstone), a powerful Russian puppetmaster who ran the Red Room, which produced Black Widows. At the end of that superhero movie, Dreykov came to a rather sticky end, and that was the last we ever thought we’d heard of the sinister spymaster.

It turns out we were wrong, though. In the opening moments of Secret Invasions episode 3, we get a little Dreykov Easter egg, although it’s possible you missed it. It happened during the episode’s opening during a flashback to 1998 when Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) met with Varra. During their chat, Varra passes Fury some intel that she claims should “put Dreykov’s men on their heels.”

It’s only a small reference we know, but it’s a cool bit of world-building that makes total sense. Fury’s definitely the kind of guy who’d use his network of Skrulls to keep an eye on bad guys like Dreykov. Also, it’s nice to see the Black Widow movie get a nod because so often, it feels like it was forgotten.

A lot of that comes down to it being a prequel film that came out when the Covid-19 pandemic was ongoing. The spy movie never really had a chance. Anyway, the treatment of Black Widow’s a story for another day. If you’re curious about what we made off Scarlet Johansson’s first solo movie, check out our Black Widow review here.

