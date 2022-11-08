Black Panther 2 is “the most important movie” Marvel’s ever made

We all know Marvel movie Black Panther 2 is special, as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman and the end of Phase 4. However, head of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige has stated it’s a pivotal MCU movie that meant a great deal to everyone who touched it.

In a special new tribute video released by Marvel, Feige comments on the importance of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in the overall franchise. “All of us very much believe, that this feels like the most important movie we’ve ever made,” Feige states. “That is what every crew member focused on every day, and none more so than Ryan Coogler at the helm of it all.”

The cast have similar sentiments to share about the director, who returned to helm Wakanda Forever after doing the first superhero movie. “The actors that he’s brought together were filled with emotion and passion,” Angela Bassett adds, with Letitia Wright stating: “His heart is really pure, and we should protect him at all cost.”

Besides returning to Wakanda, Black Panther 2 contains elements Coogler has been campaigning for since he started at Marvel. He practically called dibs on Namor for the follow-up to Black Panther, a wish that’s since materialised.

Tenoch Heurta is portraying the aquatic hero in the action movie, joining Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, and the rest of the established Black Panther cast. Another newcomer, Dominique Thorne, is making an appearance as well, as fledgling Iron Man Ironheart.

As if Black Panther: Wakanda Forever wasn’t momentous enough. You can catch the adventure movie in theatres November 11, 2022.