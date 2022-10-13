Black Panther 2’s place in the MCU timeline has been teased

With so many superhero movies and Marvel series to satisfy our cravings, keeping track of the goings on in the MCU is never an easy task. With the Black Panther 2 release date just around the corner, it’s going to be pretty useful to understand its place in the Marvel movie timeline, and luckily Disney just gave us some answers.

The next MCU movie has an incredibly difficult task on its hands after the tragic death of beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, leaving many to wonder how the Black Panther sequel will deal with the loss of its star. It’s already been confirmed that Boseman’s MCU character will not be recast, and it seems like T’Challa’s passing will be a major plot point in the upcoming action movie.

Now, in a new press release from Disney and director Ryan Coogler, it appears to be confirmed there will be a time jump in the MCU phase 4 movie.

“Ramonda realises that it’s been a year since T’Challa’s passing and Shuri’s still not healing—she’s not taking steps to move forward in a healthy way. They take a retreat—stepping away from the city, from the technology—to sit with no distractions and perform what is essentially a grief ritual. That’s when Namor shows up,” Coogler said.

So there you have it, it looks like Black Panther 2 will be set one year after the passing of T’Challa. The one thing we don’t know yet is when exactly his death will happen in relation to the last time we saw him, in Avengers: Endgame.

We can’t wait to see how it all plays out in Black Panther 2. The trailer suggests we are in for a stunning, heartbreaking movie, and the prospect of seeing the new Marvel villain Namor is super exciting too!

If you want to look ahead, check out our guide to Marvel’s phase 5 to see what’s next on the comic book movie slate. Or, take a dive into the world of the Secret Invasion release date for Marvel’s upcoming small screen adventure.