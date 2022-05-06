MCU stars Benedict Wong and Xochitl Gomez on Doctor Strange 3 and more

Touted to be the first horror movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, excitement around Doctor Strange 2 has reached fever pitch, with the theatrical release date for the fantasy movie just around the corner.

In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we see established characters like Wong evolve, as he continues in his role as Sorcerer Supreme. But in this MCU Phase 4 sequel, we also get to meet a brand new hero: America Chavez. As well as being the MCU’s first openly-lesbian hero, we know from the trailers that she will be playing a pivotal role in this adventure movie, with her power of universe-hopping undoubtedly being key in the Multiverse of Madness.

Doctor Strange 2 is also rumoured to feature a range of high-profile cameos that rivals Spider-Man: No Way Home, meaning that whatever happens, it is bound to massively shape what happens in future MCU movies and TV series. Luckily, The Digital Fix got to sit down with Xochitl Gomez and Benedict Wong to ask some of your burning questions! Here’s how it went down…

The Digital Fix: If there was a Doctor Strange 3, where would you want to see your character go?

Xochitl Gomez: I’m totally open to that! Yeah, Just to be in the movie would be great. Of course, work with this guy again [gestures to Wong].

Benedict Wong: Where would we go… maybe a host of all-new adversaries? There’s one, I forget his name… Nightcrawler? I’m kind of into the idea of the Secret Wars, me — get everyone together, introduce a new batch… Yeah, I think the Secret Wars would be [where I want Doctor Strange 3 to go].

We never really actually know what’s going to go [ahead] — you tend to never really know. You know, you get a call about two months down the line and they say, ‘Will you come to Australia and be involved in a cage fight?’ Then you just say ‘Yes.’ And then that’s it and that was that.

XG: Yeah, and I had a series of auditions [for Doctor Strange 3], and that’s been it, since I’ve only done one [movie].

TDF: What’s your opinion on some countries trying to cut LGBTQ+ scenes for America Chavez?

XG: I feel really sad about the fact that some of those people in those countries won’t be able to see the movie. I know they’re really big, passionate fans out there that won’t be able to see it in their countries.

But, I’m very happy and proud that the MCU has, you know, stuck to it and kept those scenes in there, and I’m happy that I get to play America Chavez.

BW: It’s a shame for the fans living in those particular countries, but what Marvel does and what we do is represent, we give a voice to the voiceless and that’s what we continue to do so people can see heroes upon the screen. That’s all you can do. And hope one day that, you know, they find a compassion where they can connect with us.

TDF: Xochitl, did any senior Avengers give you advice as you made your MCU debut as America Chavez?

XG: Well, Elizabeth Olsen gave me great advice. She said to never be shy about giving Marvel any ideas or tips about my character, or any notes. She said that Marvel really means that when they say that they want your input, and I definitely took that advice, and it was really rewarding.

Especially at my age, to see some of the little things I would say and to then actually, like, the next scene, see it would be in [the movie] and we would be shooting it, I mean, it was shocking, like, ‘Oh my gosh, I actually have a say!’ So this stuff was crazy.

Doctor Strange 2 will land in theatres on May 5, 2022.