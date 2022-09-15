Avengers 5 gets Rick and Morty writer

Marvel Studios is assembling the filmmakers for Avengers 5. Deadline reports that former Rick and Morty writer Jeff Loveness has been tapped to provide the screenplay for the MCU movie, which will be out in 2025.

Loveness is already part of the MCU stable, having written the script for Ant-Man 3, due in theatres next year. As much likely contributed to him getting this gig, not only because he’s a proven talent internally, but because he’s handled Marvel villain Kang already. Jonathan Majors’s time-hopping antagonist is jumping from sci-fi series Loki to the big screen in the next Ant-Man instalment, before taking on Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Avengers 5 is dubbed ‘The Kang Dynasty’, alluding to the comics storyline where Kang tries to take over Earth-616. He’ll be trying his hand in the main MCU timeline, a feat not even Thanos and the Infinity Gauntlet could manage. Since Loveness has wrangled the multiversal MCU character already, it makes sense to keep him on for Kang’s next production.

Loveness joins She-Hulk writer Jessica Gao and WandaVision scribe Michael Waldron as Rick and Morty graduates. He contributed to several episodes across seasons 4 and 5 of the hit animated series, and won an Emmy as part of the writing staff in 2020.

Details are limited on both Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty for the time being. Both are positioned to be wild science fiction movies, blurring the boundaries across time and space. Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly are returning to star in the former, directed by Peyton Reed.

Nobody else has been announced for Avengers 5 yet, but it’s dated for cinemas on May 2, 2025. For something more immediate, check out our guide to Black Panther 2.