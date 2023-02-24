Ant-Man 3 star is “very glad” people love MODOK’s bum

Corey Stoll has opened up about playing what is surely the weirdest Marvel villain yet – MODOK – in Ant-Man 3. The internet has gone gaga for that goofy little guy, and one thing they love about him in particular is his little butt. In fact, Stoll himself actually fought for MODOK’s bum to be included in the final cut.

Stoll told GQ; “Oh, I loved it. That was one of the first things they showed me in the animatics. I thought it was so amazing and brilliant. I learned later that it was cut. I was like, ‘You’re really making a big mistake.’ I think that shot is really important. So funny and so great. I don’t know if my protests had anything to do with getting it back in or not, but I’m very happy it’s there.”

He also told ComicBook.com; “I wasn’t aware of the [internet] fervour, but very glad to hear that. On the very first day I visited set, I went to the offices. They showed me all the art and the animatics.”

Stoll continued; “They showed me a brief animatic of that scene, and, I mean, I laughed hysterically. I thought it was so brilliant and funny. Then I heard that they were going to cut that scene, and I lobbied pretty hard for them to put it back in. I can’t take credit for having that in there, but I will.”

Unfortunately the love for MODOK’s bum hasn’t fully extended to the rest of the movie, which has one of the lowest Rotten Tomatoes scores in the MCU. Some people are saying that’s it’s more of a set-up for the rest of Marvel’s Phase 5 and introduction to new supervillain Kang the Conqueror, than a self-contained story.

