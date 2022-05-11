Loki season 2 to begin production next month

The MCU train slows down for nobody. Filming on Loki season 2 for Disney Plus is expected to begin next month, June 2022, in London. This could mean we see the live-action TV series back sooner rather than later.

The information was gleamed from a production listing on the Film and Television Industry Alliance. The listing states that Loki season 2 is due to start rolling on June 6, 2022, in London. No further details are given, beyond a brief synopsis: “Loki, a trickster and shapeshifter, pops up throughout human history as unlikely influencer on historical events.”

The new creative team behind Loki is named below, with co-directors Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead at the top. They’re taking over from Katie Herron, who directed the first season, but is staying on in a producer capacity for season 2. Michael Waldron, creator and showrunner on Loki, is still writing the second season. Using London is a contrast to season 1, which was filmed in Atlanta, though restrictions around Covid-19 perhaps necessitated that location, where now Britain can be more readily utilised.

Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martina, Gugu-Mbatha Raw, and Owen Wilson are all expected to return for the sci-fi series. Your guess for who else could appear is as good as yours, with the multiverse and variants, feasibly anyone could show up.

Loki is the first live-action MCU Disney Plus series to get a second season. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Moon Knight were all conceived as limited series. Follow-ups to the former two are in the cinematic realm, with Doctor Strange 2, and the upcoming Captain America 4, respectively. All signs point to Moon Knight being standalone for the time-being, and Ms Marvel is a preamble to The Marvels.

That leaves Loki and What If…? season 2. Perhaps they’ll be the engine for multiversal mayhem as MCU Phase 4 continues? We’ll have to wait and see.