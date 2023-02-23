Amanda Seyfried “secretly hoped” this was her dad in Mamma Mia!

The Mamma Mia cinematic universe has given us two of the best musicals of the modern era (don’t question it, just accept it). However, the mystery surrounding Sophie’s paternity has become one of life’s eternal questions, and now Amanda Seyfried has revealed who she hopes her dad is.

The star of the comedy movies is blessed with essentially having three dads throughout the two films. It is unknown whether Harry (Colin Firth), Bill (Stellan Skarsgård), or Sam (Pierce Brosnan) are Sophie’s father, after all three shared a brief romance with her mum, Donna Sheridan (Meryl Streep).

In a piece with Vanity Fair, Seyfried watched scenes from her movies and discussed the matter of Sophie’s parentage, revealing who she has always hoped her dad would be.

Seyfried watched a scene where Sophie follows Bill down a Grecian hillside and the two talk about the likelihood that they are related. “It’s one of the purest moments in the movie because there’s a lot of pride in Stellan, and also a lot of shock and fear. But also just full acceptance in such a small amount of time,” she said.

“It’s a full circle moment. It’s beautiful. It’s funny, too. Comedically [Stellan] is just very skilled. And I think because of this moment, I always secretly hoped it was Stellan that was her father. Sorry, Bill. He was the person who seemed the least likely to want to have kids, and I think [he goes] from realisation to acceptance,” Seyfried added.

We may well find out the answer to this mystery if we ever get a Mamma Mia 3, but for now we will just have to enjoy the fact that all three guys get to share a little bit of Sophie’s life.

