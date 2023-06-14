Amanda Seyfried has one demand for Mamma Mia 3, and we’re on her side

Look, we’re excited about Marvel’s Phase 5 and a plethora of new movies, but y’know what we’re really waiting for? Mamma Mia 3 (and the Paddington 3 release date). Amanda Seyfried has revealed her condition for doing the musical threequel, and we think they should make it happen.

“I want to sing ‘Mamma Mia’,” Seyfried tells Radio Times. “When Lily got to sing it with the girls, with Jessica and Alexa, I was like ‘I feel like there’s room in the third for me to get up there’. Some kind of dream sequence where I’m added in. Because I got to sing with the older girls, with the present day Dynamos, which was beautiful.”

So far, in both Mamma Mia! and second adventure movie, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Meryl Streep has had the privilege of the title track. Lily James joined as a younger version of Streep’s character Donna, as Seyfried points out, so there’s precedent for someone younger stretching their vocal talents here.

For the time being, Mamma Mia 3 remains completely hypothetical. Nobody’s confirmed we’re getting the Abba-inspired trilogy, but rumors have been doing the rounds.

A Mamma Mia trilogy sounds good to us, and Seyfried might have just pitched the perfect climax, as Sophie gets older and takes on Donna’s influence. Alas, we can but dream at the minute. Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, and Colin Firth are among the other stars we’d expect to be coming back.

Watch this space for more for Mamma Mia! 3: Having The Time of Your Life (not actual title).