Channing Tatum almost killed Salma Hayek making Magic Mike 3

Given it’s a new movie about a male stripper, it’s no surprise to hear that filming Magic Mike 3 included a lot of intense dance scenes. However, in a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Salma Hayek, who plays the love interest of the titular Mike (Channing Tatum) in the 2023 movie, admitted that one scene went drastically wrong, and resulted in Tatum “nearly killing” her.

“You know, this one part that’s not in it is where I’m upside down, and my legs had to be somewhere,” the romance movie actor recalled. “But upside down, one loses sense of direction, and I didn’t do what I was supposed to do. So in the rehearsal, I went like, head down, almost hit my head.”

Hayek added, “[Channing] held on to my pants, but I was really concerned because my pants were going away, and I couldn’t remember if I had underwear or not in this moment. So, instead of putting my hands to protect my head, I just held onto the pants. He’s like, ‘Put your hands up,’ and I’m like, ‘No, no, no, no.’”

She concluded ,“Everybody came in and kind of took me away from him, and he said, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I said, ‘What’s wrong with me? You nearly killed me!’” In the comedy movie, Hayek plays a wealthy socialite who falls in love with Mike and convinces him to return to his roots as a male stripper.

Magic Mike's Last Dance release date is February 10, 2023.