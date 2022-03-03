The Madonna biopic auditions sound exhausting

If you’re hoping to audition for the role of Madonna in the pop star’s upcoming biopic, you may well not ‘Live to Tell’ the tale — as the audition process involves a gruelling 11 hours of training, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Dubbed “Madonna Bootcamp” by the outlet, competition is reportedly fierce for the coveted role: with stars like Hawkeye‘s Florence Pugh, Euphoria‘s Alexa Demie, and Ozark‘s Julia Garner all believed to be auditioning, along with Odessa Young, Emma Laird, Bebe Rexha, and Sky Ferreira. “You have to be able to do everything,” one insider told the Hollywood Reporter, with another adding that the casting process for the drama movie is “gruelling.”

Headed by casting director Carmen Cuba, the audition process involves 11-hour-a-day choreography sessions with Madonna’s choreographer and sessions with Madonna herself. And, as for the callbacks, they consist of not only a singing audition with Madonna but also readings with her. Because the musical movie, which is currently in development, involves several dancing and singing sequences, whoever eventually lands the role will have months of training ahead of them before they even start shooting, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Madonna’s biopic, which is to be distributed by Universal, was announced in 2020, with the star taking on directing and co-writing duties.

Speaking during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in October, Madonna said, “The reason I’m doing it [the biopic] is because a bunch of people have tried to write movies about me, but they’re always men.”

A release date for the project has not yet been announced.