Line of Duty season 7 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Line of Duty season 7 release date? The hit BBC show has been running for more than ten years now, but the fans still want more. So, here’s the lowdown on the future of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming, and Steve Arnott.

The TV series began back in 2012 and creator Jed Mercurio has since spun a web of thrills and plot twists over the course of six seasons. After the Line of Duty season 6 finale, everything was a little up in the air as to whether the story would continue, but rumours suggest the drama series could have more to give.

So, we’ve done some investigating and gathered all the clues for you, and here’s everything you need to know about the Line of Duty season 7 release date.

Line of Duty season 7 release date speculation

There is no official Line of Duty season 7 release date, and as it stands there has been no greenlight from the BBC for further episodes.

However, rumours started circulating in December 2022 thanks to The Sun, that suggested a three-part special run of episodes is in the pipeline. Apparently, a TV insider told the publication “there’s a strong feeling that there was unfinished business” when it comes to Line of Duty.

While creator, Jed Mercurio has given little away, one of the stars of the thriller series, Adrian Dunbar told Good Morning Britain: “I’m sure the public want it. So we’re keeping our fingers crossed. Within the next few weeks or couple of months we might hear something, so that will be good.”

If, and it’s a big if, the show does get a seventh season in some way, shape, or form, we are unlikely to see it on our screens until early 2024.

Line of Duty season 7 plot speculation

There are no official Line of Duty season 7 plot details, but if the show continues we are likely to see what happened to the trio of Ted Hastings, Kate Fleming, and Steve Arnott after the explosive season 6 finale.

We may know the identity of the elusive H now, but there’s still lots to explore for the three key characters. Kate looks set to return to her former unit and will be working alongside Steve, and their dynamic after the fallout of season 6 would be well worth a watch.

Meanwhile, Hastings was forced into retirement. He stated his intention to appeal the decision, but also made a shocking confession to Carmichael which most definitely needs addressing further.

Alternatively, there’s every chance that a fresh slate is utilised for further stories within Line of Duty’s established world. Speaking to Den Of Geek, Mercurio was quizzed about the direction the show could take and said: “It could be either of those [a full stop or a new start], or it could be something different.”

Funnily enough, the show’s creator has also mentioned “finding new stories to tell within that universe” before in an interview with Radio Times, so there’s a possibility we could see entirely new faces and stories while still being grounded in the Central Police jurisdiction.

Line of Duty season 7 cast speculation

We can’t imagine the Line of Duty season 7 cast not including Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, and Adrian Dunbar.

Those three have been playing the characters of Kate Fleming, Steve Arnott, and Ted Hastings for so long now and their arcs are so intertwined with the very fabric of the show that it would be strange for them not to reprise their respective roles.

Depending on the direction the show would go, it’s highly likely Anna Maxwell Martin would return as Patricia Carmichael, too. The character has some loose ends to tie up with Hastings, which would probably need exploring.

Aside from this, we are very unlikely to see Kelly Macdonald reprise her role as DCI Jo Davidson as the last we saw her, she was in witness protection.

That's all we know about the Line of Duty season 7 release date as it stands, but we'll keep our ears to the ground for more.