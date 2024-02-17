Liam Neeson would love to work with Denzel Washington for this reason

Liam Neeson is an action movie legend. But the prospect of Liam Neeson and Denzel Washington together? Bliss. Pure cinematic bliss.

Separately, the pair have made some of the best action movies of the past few decades, in addition to some of the best movies of all time period. In terms of action, we’re thinking Taken, Non-Stop, and Batman Begins from Neeson, and The Equalizer, Safe House, and The Magnificent Seven from Washington. What a time to be alive.

Beyond the realms of our imagination (in which Bryan Mills and Robert McCall have already been on many a bloody adventure) could the duo ever join forces in reality? Here’s the good news: Neeson is certainly up for it.

“I’d love to work with Denzel,” said the actor, speaking with GQ back in 2014. “I have such admiration for him as an actor. I see an incredible nuance of someone who’s so comfortable in front of a camera. There’s an intelligence there; there’s an absolute truth. I’ve never seen that man portray anything less than the truth. It’s pure.”

High praise for Washington there, from Qui-Gon Jinn himself, who is clearly more than eager for a collaboration. Unfortunately for Neeson, Washington himself hasn’t said anything about joining forces, and he’s already a man in high demand.

Keanu Reeves recently revealed that he wants to work with Denzel on a “crazy” crossover between The Equalizer and John Wick. Now, this might be a bit ambitious, but if that were to ever come to fruition (admittedly, not likely) we’d be desperate for Neeson to join in on all the fun.

Beyond the action genre, the two icons have also more than proved their chops as two of the best actors of their generation, with Schindler’s List and Training Day earning them a Best Actor Oscar nomination and win respectively. So it wouldn’t even have to be action: just seeing the pair’s talent together on screen in any genre would be a joy, but now we’re verging on fan-fiction.

