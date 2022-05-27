La Brea season 2 release date speculation, plot, cast, and more

When is La Brea season 2 out? If ever a TV series gave us a sinking feeling, it was La Brea. In the sci-fi series, a gigantic hole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling everyone underneath down into the depths. What’s in there? The past, in all its terrifying glory.

Over the course of the first season, a small group of survivors navigate being sent back 10,000 years. As the American government is having a look into the LA hole, more begin to open, creating a nationwide mystery throughout the country. Meanwhile, people from the other side of the portals start moving towards coming into the future, creating all sorts of potential paradoxes.

All we’re saying is that the La Brea season 2 has a lot of questions to answer. In the meantime, we’re here to give you answers on when the hit NBC drama series from David Appelbaum is due to come back. We’ve scoured the web, and stepped through time and space (read interviews) to bring you everything you need to know about the La Brea season 2 release date.

Le Brea season 2 release date speculation

We don’t yet know when La Brea season 2 will be released. We do know for certain it’s coming, as Le Brea was renewed in November 2021.

Production is currently underway in Australia, and TVLine got the scoop on the first episode, which is titled ‘Three Days Later’. “We’re so thrilled to be back in production for season 2,” showrunner David Appelbaum said. “Can’t wait for our fans to see all of the mysteries and surprises we have in store. It’s going to be an exciting season.”

We’ll be sure to keep you updated as filming progresses, and we get closer to seeing what everyone’s been up to. Stay tuned!

What might happen in the La Brea season 2 plot?

We can’t say for certain where La Brea season 2 will go plot-wise, but the cliffhangers from the first season give us plenty of clues. Several characters managed to step through the mysterious gateways in the finale, so we’ll be following what they do on the other side.

Three of the gang got sucked into the Topanga portal, while another three took a risk on a new Seattle gateway as part of a rescue effort, wherever it might lead them to. Natalie pushed Isaiah through to 1988, which was the big emotional crescendo of the season.

Investigations into the portals are yielding some results, but it’s mostly still filled with the unknown. La Brea season 2 is sure to answer some questions, but we expect plenty more to be added as episodes progress.

Who will be the La Brea season 2 cast?

We can expect all the main actors to reprise their roles in La Brea season 2. That includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Diesel La Torraca, Jack Martin, Michelle Vergara Moore, and more in the ensemble cast.

Expect some new additions as well, given some of these people have just hopped throw an opening time and space to who knows where. Once again, we’ll keep you informed on any new announcements as and when they happen.

Where can you watch La Brea?

Le Brea is available on Hulu if you’re in the US. You can sign up for the service through our link here. Unfortunately, British readers are out of luck, but that’s not too unusual for a genre show gathering steam steal.

Hopefully La Brea season 2 lets more people in on the mystery. We were going to make a portal joke there, but we considered that a gateway to a bad time. Anyway, for more TV, have a look at our guides to Sweet Magnolias season 3 and Mayor of Kingstown season 2.