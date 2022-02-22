Fred Hechinger to play Chameleon in Kraven the Hunter

Spider-Man spin-off Kraven the Hunter, from Sony’s branch of the Marvel tree, has a new addition to the cast in the form of Fear Street‘s Fred Hechinger. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is playing Kraven the Hunter and Hechinger will be playing his half-brother Chameleon, according to Deadline. Kraven the Hunter is currently scheduled for release on January 13, 2023.

Sony is currently expanding their Marvel roster beyond just Spider-Man, following the gargantuan success of No Way Home, as well as Venom: Let There Be Carnage last year. Upcoming titles include Morbius starring Jared Leto and Madame Web, starring Dakota Johnson. There is also much speculation at the moment about Venom crossing into the MCU and the resurrection of the X-Men, with them also dipping their toes into the MCU.

Fred Hechinger made his debut in Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade and has been steadily working in a succession of critically-acclaimed film and TV ever since. His movie roles have included Vox Lux, Let Them All Talk, News of the World and The Woman in the Window. His TV roles have included The Underground Railroad, The White Lotus and Pam & Tommy. He also had a major role in Netflix’s Fear Street Trilogy last year.

Hechinger will next be seen in Nicolas Cage’s western movie, Butcher’s Crossing. We don’t know if Cage’s horse Rain Man tried to kill Hechinger, however. As the name suggests, Chameleon is known as a master-of-disguise and can impersonate virtually anyone.

Apart from Taylor-Johnson, the only other casting news we’ve had so far about Kraven the Hunter is that Russell Crowe has been cast in an unspecified role. It is not yet clear whether Tom Holland’s Spider-Man will have a cameo, or maybe a larger role in Kraven the Hunter, as he is chiefly known as Spidey’s nemesis. This of course could well be an origin story for the villain.

While we wait for more news on Kraven the Hunter, check out our guide to Marvel Phase 4.