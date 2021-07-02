Fear Street Netflix: when can you watch the Fear Street movies?

When can you watch Fear Street on Netflix? The popular R.L. Stine series of novels have been adapted into a horror movie trilogy for the streaming service. Across three movies, several sets of teens wrestle with a witch’s curse that looms over Shadyville, going right back to where it all began.

Each movie is set in a different different era – Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666 – covering a different cast who’ve been caught up in ghoulish goings on. Leigh Janiak directed and co-wrote all of them, insuring they lineup in tone and feel. The trilogy is getting a staggered released, with part one arriving one week, then part two the next, and part three the next.

To save you the hassle of trying to remember any dates, we can tell you exactly when each of the fantasy movies will be available. If you want to digest each like a mini TV series, or you’d rather get all three at once, we’re here to make sure all you need to worry about is having your favourite snacks.

When is Fear Street 1994 available on Netflix?

The first movie in the trilogy, Fear Street Part One: 1994, is available from July 2 on Netflix globally. Regardless of if you’re in the US or UK, you can watch it from then.

Kicking off the slasher-fest, a group of teenagers find themselves embroiled in an ancient curse that’s haunted their town for centuries. It stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr, Fred Hechinger, and Julia Rehwald, and utilises a suitably noisy soundtrack.

When is Fear Street 1978 available on Netflix?

The second entry in the trilogy, Fear Street 1978, comes out one week after the first, on July 9, 2022. This one delves into how someone managed to survive the Shadyside curse, at Camp Nightwing in 1978, and hopefully yields some clues for our main protagonists.

Not scary enough for you? The best horror movies on Netflix

In addition to 1994’s survivors, the cast includes Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Ryan Simpkins, McCabe Slye, Jordana Spiro, Gillian Jacobs, and Ted Sutherland.

When is Fear Street 1666 available on Netflix?

Ironically, the final part of the trilogy is actually where it all started. Fear Street 1666 will be viewable on Netflix US and UK from July 16, 2022.

The characters are a mish-mash drawing from the previous two movies. The complete cast list is: Kiana Madeira, Ashley Zukerman, Gillian Jacobs, Benjamin Flores Jr, Olivia Scott Welch, Darrell Britt-Gibson, McCabe Slye, Julia Rehwald, Sadie Sink, Emily Rudd, Fred Hechinger, Elizabeth Scopel, Jordana Spiro, and Randy Havens.

And that’s that – congratulations, you survived Fear Street! For now, at least. Here’s the best zombie movies for more reasons to keep the lights on at night.