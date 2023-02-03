What is the song in Knock at the Cabin? This article contains minor spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is now here, and audiences are bound to leave their cinemas with one or two questions.

The new movie is an apocalyptic thriller from director M Night Shyamalan, which sees a young family attacked by a group of four invaders warning about an impending apocalypse. As we explain in our Knock at the Cabin review, it’s a tense, gripping ride, and one of the director’s best movies in years.

Knock at the Cabin leaves you thinking about certain choices made by characters, but it will also leave you with a particular song stuck in your head. That song plays twice within the movie, both towards the beginning and the end. But what is the song in Knock at the Cabin?

What is the song in Knock at the Cabin?

The song in Knock at the Cabin is Boogie Shoes by KC and the Sunshine Band. It plays both when the family are in the car towards the beginning of the movie, as well as at the end of the movie when Andrew and Wen get back into the car. It also plays in the Knock at the Cabin trailer, as seen below.

