Who dies in Knock at the Cabin? This article contains spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. If you’ve seen Knock at the Cabin, you’ll already know that it gets pretty brutal.

In fact, as we point out in our Knock at the Cabin review, it gets very brutal. The Knock at the Cabin cast is only small, and barely any of them make it out of the new movie alive.

There were so many deaths in Knock at the Cabin that, if you’ve just seen the M. Night Shyamalan movie you might have already forgotten who died, in what order, and how. Thankfully, we were taking notes. Here’s everyone who dies in Knock at the Cabin.

Who dies in Knock at the Cabin?

Redmond

Adriane

Sabrina

Leonard

Eric

Lots of civilians across the world

Redmond

Redmond is the first to bite the dust in Knock at the Cabin. His death is one of the movie’s most shocking moments, not just because it’s so brutal but also because it comes so unexpectedly. The other invaders sacrifice him by smashing his head in with weapons, which delays the apocalypse from unfolding at full speed.

Adriane

Adriane is the next to go, and after the death of Redmond (and further failed attempts to convince Eric and Andrew of the apocalypse), Adriane is the second sacrifice the intruders make. She dies the same way that Redmond does, with horrible, rusty-looking weapons being lodged in her head.

Sabrina

Sabrina would have been the next sacrifice after Adriane, but she gets fatally wounded by Andrew first during a frantic fight as the family tries to escape. This doesn’t matter much to Leonard, who still ‘sacrifices’ her with his weapon, despite the fact that she’s already dead. Getting shot and having your head crushed makes for a pretty bad day.

Leonard

Leonard is the last of the intruders left alive and the final one to die. He takes the family outside to the patio and shows them the planes dropping from the sky and the lightning storm that’s beginning to emerge. He implores them to use the last remaining minutes to choose to sacrifice one of their own, then slits his own throat and dies.

Eric

After listening to Leonard and seeing the imminent destruction, Eric decides to sacrifice himself to save humanity and leave a future for his husband, Andrew and daughter, Wen. He convinces Andrew that he isn’t scared, and Andrew shoots him. This ends the apocalypse, saving the future of humanity.

Lots of civilians across the world

Before Eric sacrificed himself, the apocalypse was playing out across the world. Huge tsunamis were hitting coastlines, diseases were emerging and spreading rapidly, and planes were dropping from the sky en masse. This would have resulted in the death of thousands, which would have become billions if Eric hadn’t sacrificed himself.

That's it on everyone who dies in Knock at the Cabin.