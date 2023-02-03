Was the apocalypse real in Knock at the Cabin? This article contains major spoilers for Knock at the Cabin. Knock at the Cabin is now in theatres, and naturally, audiences have a lot of questions.

The new movie from M Night Shyamalan is set almost entirely in a single log cabin. The thriller movie follows a family of three who head out on a vacation there before their break is interrupted by a group of four intimidating invaders.

Those invaders tell the family that they’ve arrived to stop the end of the world and that there’s an oncoming apocalypse. They say that the family can stop the apocalypse if one of them chooses to sacrifice their own life. From there, the horror movie ramps up the tension and, as we say in our Knock at the Cabin review, it’s tremendously gripping. But were the four invaders right; was the apocalypse real in Knock at the Cabin?

Was the apocalypse real in Knock at the Cabin?

Yes, the apocalypse was real in Knock at the Cabin. Planes really were falling from the sky, and tsunamis really were hitting coastlines. As far as we know, if Eric hadn’t been sacrificed by the family, then the apocalypse really would have progressed into the all-out end of the world.

When that sacrifice was made, we see via the TV in the diner that patients are beginnings to recover and that planes have stopped falling from the sky. This means that the four intruders were correct and that one of the family did need to sacrifice themselves to prevent the end of the world.

No explanation is ever given for what started the apocalypse or why the four intruders had visions of it. However, what we do know is that it was real and that dramatically changes your perspective of the four intruders, who, by the end of the movie, look much closer to heroes.

