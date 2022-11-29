Knives Out has a sneaky Joseph Gordon-Levitt cameo

If you did a double take after hearing a familiar voice while watching the 2019 detective movie from director Rian Johnson, Knives Out, it turns out you were right all along. In an interview with US Weekly, actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt revealed that he pops up in the award-winning whodunit – as a mysterious voice.

Knives Out follows the adventures of detective Benoit Blanc – played by James Bond alumnus Daniel Craig – and grossed $312.9 million worldwide following its release. Starring the likes of Chris Evans and Jamie Lee Curtis, it was already a star-studded affair. However, now it turns out that a voice that we briefly hear at the beginning of the thriller movie belonged to Gordon-Levitt – known for his performances in the drama movie Inception, and the Batman movie The Dark Knight Rises.

“Funnily enough, and folks may or may not know this, I’ve actually gotten to cameo in every single one of Rian Johnson’s films, from Brick to The Brothers Bloom and even Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” Gordon-Levitt explains. “It’s a tradition that I hope we get to keep up!”

“I will work with him any time he’s available,” Johnson previously revealed to Cinema Blend. “I can’t wait to get on a set with him again. You know, he does have a cameo in this [Knives Out]. He’s a voice in the beginning. Keep your ears open. You’ll hear a JGL cameo.”

True to his word, Johnson brought Gordon-Levitt back onto the set for Knives Out 2, Glass Onion in 2022. Knives Out 2 was again packed with A-listers, starring the likes of Kate Hudson, Edward Norton, Madelyn Cline and Janelle Monáe. Hugh Grant also made an appearance, as well as Serena Williams – so needless to say, Gordon- Levitt was in good company this time round too.

Knives Out 2 is in cinemas now. The action movie will then be heading over to the streaming service Netflix on December 23.