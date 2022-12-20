Glass Onion has another secret Knives Out cameo you missed

As well as bringing together a star-studded ensemble cast including the likes of Kate Hudson, Janelle Monae, and Dave Bautista, Knives Out 2 was also bursting with fun and surprising celebrity cameos.

A lot of them were famous faces, like Hugh Grant and Angela Lansbury, but in an interview with ScreenRant, the detective movie‘s director, Rian Johnson, revealed another cameo we might’ve overlooked. The appearance in question? Noah Segan, who Johnson explained was one of his best friends and, in fact, had a cameo in the first Knives Out movie too.

“[Noah Segan, who plays Derol] is one of my best friends,” Johnson explained. “He’s been in every movie I’ve ever made. And I wonder if people are going to recognize him from Knives Out, because he was one of the cops in Knives Out. When I was like, “Yeah, we’re just going to put Noah in as a different character.” My producer was like, ‘People will recognize him.’ I’m like, ‘I don’t think they will.'”

Johnson isn’t the only director with a habit of including his pals in funny, one-off cameos. Marvel movie director Sam Raimi has become notorious for including actor Bruce Campbell in funny cameo roles in some of his other projects after Campbell starred in his horror movie and TV series Evil Dead.

After appearing in small roles like an annoying theatre usher in Raimi’s Spider-Man movies, the actor continued the longstanding tradition in Doctor Strange 2, where he played a disgruntled pizza seller in Earth-838 that Stephen subsequently curses into punching his own face repeatedly for two weeks.

