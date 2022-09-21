Ana De Armas turned down Knives Out twice

Ana De Armas may of won a Golden Globe for her performance in the 2019 hit thriller movie Knives Out, but that didn’t stop the star from questioning the script when it first arrived on her doorstep.

Directed by Rian Johnson, Knives Out was one of the most popular movies of 2019, with Ana De Armas starring in a leading role alongside the likes of Daniel Craig and Chris Evans. However, in an a recent interview with AnOther, De Armas has revealed that initially she turned down the offer to star in the whodunit, not once but twice before she committed to the part. While promoting Netflix’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, the star shared how she was at first hesitant to join the cast of Knives Out.

Apparently, the big factor that had De Armas raising doubts was the cliché character description of her role as Marta Cabrera in Rian Johnson’s detective movie. According to the star she was asked to send over an audition tape “for a secret project” that only described her character as “Latina, caretaker.”

“I was like, I do not have the energy, what is this?” She explained to the publication. “I said, you either tell me why this is worth it or I can’t. I passed on it twice because of that description. In the end, they sent me the whole script and I thought, oh shit! Right away I did an audition.”

As many cinephiles now know, the character Marta Cabrera was far more then just a caretaker and was in fact the protagonist of the entire film once the mystery of Harlan Thrombey’s (Christopher Plummer) death was solved by detective, Benoit Blanc (Craig).

Since starring in Knives Out, De Armas has gone on to work with Craig once again in the James Bond movie No Time to Die, is rumoured to lead the John Wick spinoff Ballerina, and as mentioned above, stars as Marylin Monroe in the drama movie Blonde. So yeah, needless to say we are pretty pleased that someone with her talent stuck with Knives Out, and got more recognition and accolades under her belt in the process.

Knives Out 2, titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, is set to release in select theatres come November 2022, before hitting the streaming service Netflix on December 23, 2022.