Knives Out 2 director confirms Benoit Blanc is gay

With the Knives Out 2 release date upon us, the game is well and truly afoot, and we are beginning to learn more details about the detective movie. Director Rian Johnson has even revealed a particular aspect of Benoit Blanc’s private life, by confirming the super sleuth is in fact gay.

James Bond actor Daniel Craig led the first Knives Out thriller movie back in 2019 and it was such a roaring success that plans were immediately put in place for further instalments of the murder mystery series. The first of those, Glass Onion, will arrive on the streaming service Netflix at the end of November, but clues about the film are starting to emerge.

At a press conference as part of London Film Festival, The Digital Fix were in attendance to hear Rian Johnson unequivocally proclaim his star detective as being gay.

When asked if the fact Blanc is living with a man in the new Netflix movie is an indication that he is gay, Johnson replied: “Yes, he obviously is.”

A secret cameo in the film offers audiences a glimpse at who Blanc’s current lover is, and Johnson added: “And there’s nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with.”

To the surprise of no one, audiences are loving the latest Knives Out story, and you can see why in our Glass Onion review. We can’t wait for more crime-filled comedy movies from the mind of Rian Johnson!

If you’re a fan of Rian Johnson, you might want to check out our ranking of the Star Wars movies to see where his effort falls in our list. Or, take a look at our list of the best Chris Evans movies for a throwback to the first Knives Out film.