Maya Hawke responds to Kill Bill 3 casting rumours

Maya Hawke has responded to online whispers that she’s been cast in a hypothetical Kill Bill: Volume 3. In an interview with The Guardian, while promoting her new movie Mainstream, the Stranger Things star admitted that she’d love to work with Quentin Tarantino on a third Kill Bill movie but added we shouldn’t expect it anytime soon.

“There are always rumours about [Kill Bill: Volume 3], she explained. “Quentin is on his own darn schedule. He’ll do what he wants when he damn well wants. But I’ve known him my whole life, and if he ever wanted to work with me again, of course, I would love to.”

For years now, the rumour has been that Hawke’s mother, Uma Thurman, will reprise the role of The Bride in a third Kill Bill film. Hawke, meanwhile, would play a grown-up version of B.B. – the daughter of The Bride and Bill. It’s not just whisper-mongers spreading misinformation online either; Tarantino himself has said this is where he’d like to take the action movie.

Tarantino’s been talking about making Kill Bill: Volume 3 basically since the release of the second film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2004, he briefly outlined his vision for the third film in his “Dollars Trilogy”.

“Oh yeah, initially I was thinking this would be my Dollars Trilogy,” he said. “I was going to do a new one every ten years. But I need at least fifteen years before I do this again. I’ve already got the whole mythology: Sofie Fatale will get all of Bill’s money. She’ll raise Nikki, who’ll take on The Bride. Nikki deserves her revenge every bit as much as The Bride deserved hers. I might even shoot a couple of scenes for it now so I can get the actresses while they’re this age.”

More recently, Tarantino appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience and said he had a new idea for Kill Bill 3, adding if he did make it, he wanted Thurman and Hawke to star in it.

“I think it’s just revisiting the characters twenty years later and just imagining the Bride and her daughter, BB, having 20 years of peace, and then that peace is shattered,” Tarantino said. “And now the Bride and BB are on the run, and just the idea of being able to cast Uma [Thurman] and cast her daughter Maya [Hawke] in the thing would be fucking exciting.”

Unfortunately, we doubt Tarantino will ever get round to making his third Kill Bill film. He’s been adamant in the past he wants to retire after making ten movies – so as not to outstay his welcome – and he’s gone back and forth on making this third movie so many times now, it just doesn’t seem like his heart’s in it.

