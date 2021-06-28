Quentin Tarantino considered remaking Reservoir Dogs for his final movie

Quentin Tarantino’s always said he plans on retiring after his tenth movie, but what will that film be about? Well, that’s long been the subject of speculation and rumour for years, with people suggesting everything from a Star Trek reboot to Kill Bill Vol 3. According to the legendary filmmaker himself, though, for the end he considered going back to the beginning and remaking his very first film, Reservoir Dogs.

Tarantino confessed his urge to revisit Reservoir Dogs while appearing on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher. They were discussing Tarantino’s plans to retire, and Maher expressed confusion as to why he’d want to quit when the legendary director’s at the “top of his game,” it was then the pair got into the sticky topic of remakes and revisiting Reservoir Dogs.

“That’s kind of a ‘captured time in a moment’ kind of thing,” He said. “But, I actually have considered doing a remake of Reservoir Dogs as my last movie.” Now before all you movie purists start shrieking in horror about a Tarantino being a cinematic iconoclast, don’t worry, it’s not happening. Tarantino was clear that he won’t do it, just that he’d considered it.

Quentin’s decision to retire is motivated by a wish to go out on his own terms and avoid the fate of some directors who find themselves making worse and worse films as time goes on. As he explained to Maher, “I know film history, and from here on end, directors do not get better. Don Siegel. Suppose he had quit his career in 1979 when he did Escape from Alcatraz, what a final film! What a mic drop. But he dribbles away with two more other ones, he doesn’t mean it.”

This isn’t the first time Tarantino’s expressed this belief. In a previous interview with the Pure Cinema Podcast, he said that most directors have terrible last movies. He went on to say that ending a career with a decent movie is rare but to end it with a good movie is “kind of phenomenal.” Exactly what Tarantino’s final film is going to be about, we still don’t know. There was some talk of him doing a Star Trek movie, but unfortunately, those plans seem to have stalled.

While we wait for any news on what Tarantino’s final movie will be, why not have a look at our best movies list. Maybe you’ll find something new to watch.