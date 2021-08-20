Kevin Feige explains the secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home

If there’s one Marvel Cinematic Universe movie that people are desperate to know about, it’s Spider-Man: No Way Home. It feels like Sony and Marvel Studios are both being extra secretive with this one, I mean, we’re less than sixth months away from release at this point, and we’ve still not got a trailer. Something must be going on with the Wallcrawler’s newest adventure movie, then surely?

Well, Kevin Feige’s rolled up his trouser legs and waded into the murky waters of fan discourse once again to elucidate us on the reasons for all the secrecy. Basically, there is no extra level of secrecy. Yep, you read that right. The whole mystery surrounding the action movie’s release is just fan conjecture.

“Honestly, I’ve seen the fervour online. It has not necessarily occurred to me that it is any more or less secret than any of our other projects,” Feige told Cinemablend. “I think all of our projects… we want to preserve surprises. That’s all the secrecy is for.”

Fans have convinced themselves the reason we’ve still not got a Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer is because the film is so jam-packed with revelations that it’s near impossible to release a teaser without spoiling the movie. This enthusiasm has been sparked by online rumours that the movie will be a live-action Spider-Verse.

This particular rumour began when it was announced that Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were set to reprise their roles of Electro and Doctor Octopus, respectively. The decision to bring back these villains immediately got people wondering if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield might also return for No Way Home. Then Marvel announced that Doctor Strange was in it, and, well, the internet went into multiversal meltdown. Still, it’s worth noting nothing has been confirmed about the movie’s plot, and all this is just speculation.

Feige went on to reassure comic book movie fans that Spidey’s third solo MCU outing will hit its intended release date, and we will get a trailer before it hits theatres. “It will be in theatres on December 17,” he said. “And there will be a trailer before that, you can be assured.” There had been some speculation online after Venom 2 was delayed that No Way Home would suffer a similar fate. As things stand, it seems like that’s not going to happen.

While we like how optimistic Feige is about the film hitting its release date, we’re going to take this with a pinch of salt. Covid-19 cases are surging in the US, and if Marvel or Sony think this will affect the box office, then realistically, it will move.