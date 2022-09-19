Kengan Ashura season 3 release date speculation, cast, trailer

What is the Kengan Ashura season 3 release date? The action-packed anime series took Netflix by storm when it first arrived on the streaming service in 2019. It introduces audiences to a world where corporate bosses settle their business deals by choosing fighters to battle it out in bloody gladiatorial matches. It was a huge hit, earning itself a loyal fanbase, an 89% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and a hunger for more episodes.

The first Part introduces talented fighter Ohma Tokita as he’s hired by the Nogi Group to fight in these Kengan Annihilation matches for CEO Nogi Hideki. Ohma goes on a bloody journey as he progresses through the tournament, but the first part ends with the reveal that reliance on his “Advance” skill is slowly killing him. Oh, dear. Luckily the second batch of episodes arrived towards the end of 2019, with Ohma managing to beat Raian in a triumphant battle. So what’s next for the talented brawler?

Surprisingly, season 2 of the Netflix series has a completely different ending to the same moment in the manga series by Yabako Sandrovich, which sees Ohma passing out and falling into a coma because of how intense the fight was. It’ll be interesting to see how this deviation affects the story or if Ohma’s health will get worse… Let’s face it, nobody wants to see him throwing up blood again. Yikes. So, here’s everything we know about Kengan Ashura season 3.

Kengan Ashura season 3 release date speculation

When will we see Ohma Tokita return to our screens? Fans have had a long wait for the next chapter of the series from Larx Entertainment and Netflix since Part 2 started streaming way back in October 2019.

Thankfully, that patience has paid off because season 3 was announced by the Netflix Japan Anime Twitter account back in March 2022. The news confirmed that the next batch of episodes will follow the final of the Kengan Annihilation tournament – so expect Tokita to give everything in his next fights.

But when will the show actually start streaming? Well, there’s some bittersweet news. Thankfully in August 2022, the Netflix Anime account confirmed that season 2 will arrive in 2023 – but there isn’t an official release date for the moment.

Fans need to be patient for a little while longer. And before you get confused, it’s worth pointing out that because Netflix has designated each collection of 12 episodes as parts, this is actually part 3, but we’ll call it season 3 for the sake of simplicity.

Is there a Kengan Ashura season 3 trailer?

Unfortunately, there isn’t a trailer for Kengan Ashura season 3 just yet, which isn’t surprising since Netflix has only just confirmed that the TV series is continuing. So it’s going to be quite some time until the first footage from the new episodes arrives online.

It’s possible that the company will reveal that first look at Part 3/Season 3 at Tudum 2022 – the platform’s own day that celebrates all things Netflix. It usually comes with announcements, first looks, full trailers, cast interviews, and more – so keep your fingers crossed that it’ll include some Kengan Ashura goodness in there somewhere.

But for now, fans will have to make do with the pretty cool poster that came with the season 3 announcement. It shows Kazuo Yamashita standing back-to-back with Tokita with his fists raised, and it’s clear that the handler is reinvigorated after the dramatic end to season 2. Hopefully, he’s properly recovered from nearly losing his son in the wager with Erioh and Raian Kure.

What’s the Kengan Ashura season 3 plot?

One of the most pressing questions fans have is about what’s going to happen in Kengan Ashura season 3 – which is understandable since season 2 ends with Ohma Tokita winning his fight against Raian.

It’s a satisfying conclusion to the first season because now audiences understand his full journey to becoming a champion fighter, learning the Niko Style and his tutelage under Niko Tokita. But now that he’s got through the second round of the tournament, Ohma still has to get through the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, and obviously the final itself.

There’s plenty of room there to fill another two parts, maybe, even more, depending on how the writers choose to adapt the manga going forward. It’s worth pointing out that even if the series gets up to the end of the source material, there’s also a sequel – titled Kenguran Omega.

The follow-up story revolves around a hot-headed fighter called Koga Narushima as he tries to build a name for himself in the Kengan matches two years after the events of Kengan Ashura.

Three years before Kengan Ashura, Koga actually fought Tokita in the street after assuming that the talented fighter was being rude to him. Obviously, Ohma dispatched Koga with ease — although they would later become friends. All this is to say that there are still plenty of places to explore in this world.

Who’s in Kengan Ashura season 3 cast?

Netflix hasn’t actually made an announcement regarding the cast for Kengan Ashura season 3, but it seems likely that most, if not all, of the voice actors will reprise their roles in the new episodes.

So that means in the original Japanese version of the show, we’ll be hearing from Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ohma Tokita, Chō as Kazuo Yamashita, Joji Nakata as Hideki Nogi, Junya Enoki as Cosmo Imai, Yumi Uchiyama as Kaede Akiyama, and Daisuke Namikawa as Setsuna Kiryu. They’ll be joined by Hayato Kaneko as Lihito and Tetsu Inada as Jun Sekibayashi.

And on English dubbing duties is Kaiji Tang as Ohma Tokita, Keith Silverstein as Kazuo Yamashita, Michael C. Pizzuto as Hideki Nogi, Bryce Papenbrook as Cosmo Imai, Erika Harlacher as Kaede Akiyama, and Todd Haberkorn as Setsuna Kiryu. Rounding out the dub cast is Jonah Scott as Lihito and Jake Green as Jun Sekibayashi.

How to watch Kengan Ashura season 3?

Kengan Ashura season 3 will be available via Netflix because the streaming service has partnered with Larx Entertainment on the series. So all you’ll need is a Netflix subscription… Or your friend’s Netflix subscription. Or you’re family’s Netflix subscription. You get the picture!

