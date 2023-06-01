Sorry Keanu Reeves fans, John Cena’s the real nicest guy in Hollywood

The received wisdom is that Keanu Reeves is the nicest man in Hollywood. The stories of Keanu Reeves‘ generosity and kindness are a thing of a legend; he’s gone out of his way to make a grandma’s day, donated millions of dollars to charity, and won’t let a John Wick movie be made without showering the stunt team with gifts.

Basically, the guy’s as close to a living saint as you can get, and you should watch all the Keanu Reeves movies you can so he can keep being amazing. It turns out, though, that as dazzling as Reeves is, he’s probably not the nicest guy in Hollywood. That honor goes to none other than John Cena.

But what could Cena possibly have done that’s nicer than the time he gave his seat up on the subway to a stranger (Yes, that really happened, and you can watch the video below)? Well, what if we told you that Cena holds a world record for being a nice guy?

Yes, Cena actually set a new Guinness World record by granting 650 Make-A-Wish wishes as of 2022. In case you don’t know, the Make-A-Wish Foundation is an organization that exists to make the wishes of children living with a critical illness come true. Those who make a wish often choose to meet a celebrity like Cena.

Cena started granting wishes back in 2002 when he was a wrestler, and like the world’s greatest genie, he basically never stopped. We’re not joking, either. No one comes close to Cena when it comes to granting wishes, and according to The Guardian, the person who’s granted the second most wishes has only granted 200. That’s ridiculous. Cena’s basically a one-man Make-A-Wish foundation.

It’s not just through Make-A-Wish that Cena makes a difference. He’s supported anti-bullying charities, been a champion for Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and donated money to Black Lives Matter charities. What a guy!

In all seriousness, we shouldn’t compare celebrities being good guys, and we don’t really want to stoke competition between Cena and Reeves. We just wanted to highlight Cena’s great work and didn’t intend to take anything from Reeves.

