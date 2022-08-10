It’s official, Jurassic World: Dominion – the latest instalment in the Jurassic Park movie franchise – is getting an extended cut. Universal announced we’re getting an extended edition of the adventure movie when it hits home media on August 16 (In the US, at least). But what’s in the Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?

Jurassic World: Dominion picked up where Fallen Kingdom left off, with InGen’s cloned dinosaurs let loose into the world. Unsurprisingly these newly freed creatures caused chaos, forcing Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) to step in and save the world. Luckily they had help from the original Jurassic Park cast – Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern, and Sam Neill – who returned to the series.

Now we’ll be honest, Dominion wasn’t our favourite film of 2022. In our Jurassic World 3 review Emma Jane Betts wrote that while the action movie had its fun moments, it relies too much on nostalgia to cover its weak story. So will an extended cut make a difference? Well, it depends what’s in Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?

What’s in Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?

The Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut has 14 minutes of brand-new footage and an alternate opening. The alternate opening is likely to be the prologue which was released in IMAX ahead of Fast and the Furious 9.

The scene in question shows how Biosyn captured the T-Rex while it was rampaging through a drive-in theatre. Director Colin Trevorrow has previously explained why the scene was cut from the theatrical release.

“[It was] maybe too [Terrence] Malick-ian for a big summer movie,” he told The Wrap. “It was the beginning of the movie; it’s the first five minutes of the film and something I’m very proud of.”

“In our negotiations for how long this movie could be, and it’s still a pretty long movie, we realised that it was going to have to go,” he continued. “Universal supported my request to just give it to everyone for free and let people watch this prologue as a way to bring them into the world that we were creating.”

Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut also comes with a whole host of special features.

Here’s a full list of the Jurassic World: Dominion special features:

Extended Edition – An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening.

– An extended cut of the film with 14 minutes of additional footage featuring more dinosaurs, action, iconic character moments and an alternate opening. Battle at Big Rock – Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Big Rock National Park.

– Directed by Colin Trevorrow, the short film takes place one year after the events of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in Big Rock National Park. A New Breed of VFX – VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in Jurassic World: Dominion.

– VFX supervisor David Vickery and the magicians at ILM discuss the incredible visual effects work featured in Jurassic World: Dominion. Dinosaurs Among Us: Inside Jurassic World: Dominion Together for The First Time – Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World.

– Cast and filmmakers discuss the evolution of the franchise and the special union of characters from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World. Underground Dino Market – Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life.

– Join filmmakers for a tour of the amazing dino market set and discover how they brought it to life. Mayhem in Malta – A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta.

– A behind-the-scenes look at the Atrociraptor rooftop chase and Owen’s harrowing motorcycle ride through the narrow streets and alleyways of Malta. Spit Take: The Return Of The Dilophosaurus – Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic.

– Live-action dinosaurs supervisor John Nolan and his team reveal how they created the impressive Dilophosaurus animatronic. Inside The Dimetrodon – Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it.

– Learn how the filmmaking team operated the terrifying Dimetrodon animatronic and hear from Laura Dern and Sam Neill on what it was like working with it. Creating a Plague – Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in Jurassic World: Dominion, and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed.

– Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard discuss the enormous locusts featured in Jurassic World: Dominion, and the creature effects team reveals how they were created and deployed. Passing the Bata..n – Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it.

– Discover the craftsmanship behind the realistic-looking Beta animatronic and hear from Chris Pratt and Isabella Sermon on why they enjoyed working with it. Giga-Bite – Go behind the scenes with the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time.

– Go behind the scenes with the cast of Jurassic World: Dominion as they are introduced to the biggest star of the film, the Giganotosaurus, for the very first time. Final Night – Witness the emotional final night of filming with the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion.

How long is the Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut?

The Jurassic World: Dominion extended cut has 14 minutes of brand-new footage, bumping the run time to an eye-watering 2 hours and 40 minutes long.

