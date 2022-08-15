Bryce Dallas Howard paid “much less” than reported for Jurassic World

Bryce Dallas Howard has opened up about the pay gap between her and Chris Pratt in the Jurassic World franchise, saying that it’s much larger than has previously been reported.

In 2018, Variety reported that Howard was paid $2 million less than Pratt for the second movie, Fallen Kingdom, earning $8 million while Pratt took home $10 million. But Howard has now told Insider; “The reports were so interesting because I was paid so much less than the reports even said, so much less. When I started negotiating for [the first] Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage. And, unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

Pratt starred in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie in 2014, which is probably why he was offered more for Jurassic World than Howard. “What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed it, and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a videogame or a [theme park] ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,'” Howard continued.

The actor continued: “And I love him so much for doing that. I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.” While you could argue that Pratt had the Marvel boost just before signing on to the Jurassic World franchise, he and Howard are co-leads of that dino trilogy. It seems only fair that they should have been paid the same. Especially when she had to spend the first movie running around in high heels.

Women being paid what they are worth for movies and franchises has been in the news again recently. The reason that Neve Campbell has given for not returning for the sixth Scream movie is that “the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”

The “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements have started to move the needle in terms of women being treated fairly and equitably in Hollywood, but it will be a long process. Stars speaking out and being open about their salaries is certainly helpful in creating transparency about issues of unequal pay.

Check out our guide to the best adventure movies.