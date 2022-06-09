Jurassic World 4 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more

What is the Jurassic World 4 release date? In 1993, Steven Spielberg kickstarted a global cinematic phenomenon with his adventure movie Jurassic Park. Since then, the franchise has spawned multiple sequels, including the series’ new chapter starring Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard: Jurassic World. But, following the open ending of Jurassic World Dominion, it seems like this trilogy isn’t the end, and many fans may be wondering what is next?

Telling the story of prehistoric creatures being brought to the modern world, the Jurassic World franchise follows the humans who, through the power of genetic engineering, bring dinosaurs to life and then have to band together to survive their creations. In the last film, Jurassic World Dominion, we saw a new age of human and dinosaur cohabitation being exploited and left in a space of uncertainty as the credits start to roll.

Despite Jurassic World being marketed as a trilogy, producer Frank Marshall and director Colin Trevorrow have both hinted that more films may be on their way. Considering the last film’s ending and how every Jurassic World film has been a box office hit, we are sure that an announcement for a Jurassic World 4 release date is just around the corner. With that in mind, here is everything we know about the potential sequel. Warning, spoilers ahead!

Jurassic World 4 release date speculation

Sorry Dino fans, but currently, there isn’t a release date for Jurassic World 4. Considering Jurassic World Dominion was only released in June 2022, we are betting that if an official announcement is made, it will only come about in a few years – and that depends on how Dominion performs at the box office as well.

But, fear not, even though it isn’t official yet, Jurassic World 4 is still very much a possibility. Producer Franck Marshall told Slash Film in an interview that despite Dominion ending the Jurassic World trilogy, more movies are on the horizon as the team isn’t through with the prehistoric IP just yet.

“I think that ‘Dominion’s’ going to wrap up this trilogy, but we’re not resting on our laurels. We’re going to sit down, and we’re going to see what the future is,” he explained.

The originals: Jurassic Park cast

“We have that wonderful series, ‘Camp Cretaceous,’ on Netflix. We obviously want to make quality, good movies with great storytelling, great writers and directors, but we’re definitely looking to do more in the ‘Jurassic’ world.”

So yeah, although nothing is confirmed, we are hopefully optimistic that news on Jurassic World 4 will reach us soon.

Jurassic World 4 plot speculation

We don’t know for sure what will happen in the Jurassic World 4 plot. Still, considering all the loose ends and new dynamics left behind in the last movie, Jurassic World Dominion, we can map out the future story possibilities for the hypothetical film.

At the end of Jurassic World Dominion, we learn that the road to human and dinosaur cohabitation still has a long way to go. The film showed us illegal Dino black markets, T-Rex eating people off the streets, and we all witnessed how the corrupt corporation Biosyn played with prehistoric genetics and almost caused a global catastrophe.

Dinosaurs! Best monster movies

In short, greedy humans are still causing problems and are likely to keep doing so. Jurassic World Dominion told the story of Biosyn’s downfall, after a swarm of genetically altered locusts begins to ravage the world’s food supply.

Maisie Lockwood, the clone of Benjamin Lockwood’s granddaughter introduced in Fallen Kingdom, and the Raptor Blue’s baby, are hunted down for their DNA as the company tries to fix their mistakes.

The film ended with a slew of old and new faces from both the Jurassic World and Jurassic Park movies, joining forces to save Maisie and expose Biosyn for the evil company that it is.

But despite the happy ending, dinosaurs are still roaming the streets, humans are still poaching and exploiting them, and now the whole world knows about Maisie’s clone DNA. It is pretty much an open ending and is prime real-estate for a sequel to rear its head as we explore more of this new modern dinosaur era.

In an interview with GamesRadar, Colin Trevorrow hinted that the next film in the franchise, if made, will follow on from the perspective of the new characters introduced in Jurassic World Dominion.

A sense of wonder: Best family movies

These characters being DeWanda Wise, who plays the sparky pilot Kayla, and Mamoudou Athie, who is the charismatic communications head at Biosyn Ramsay.

“We introduce new characters, major new characters, in this movie, who I am as proud of as any characters I’ve ever been involved with,” he said. “And so the idea that DeWanda Wise [who plays pilot Kayla Watts] and Mamoudou Athie could carry on in the franchise is one that’s exciting to me.”

With that in mind, the new film could either explore Kayla’s backstory, diving into her dealings with the dinosaur black market. Or we could witness Ramsay, dealing with a new direction for Biosyn, and ushering in a new age of dinosaur and human cohabitation and development. Either way, the future looks to be exciting!

Jurassic World 4 cast speculation

As mentioned above, it looks like Jurassic World 4 will be focusing more on the new characters introduced from Dominion. That means that we may be saying goodbye to some of our fan favourite stars.

The good news is that, if Trevorrow’s statements hold true, Wise and Athie will likely be back in the fold for a new sequel. In our interview with Athie regarding his part in Dominion, we asked the actor if he would return as Ramsay, if the opportunity arose.

Fun with clones: Best science fiction movies

Athie responded positively to the idea saying: “Oh, yeah! I mean, anything’s possible. You know? Who knows? But it’s hard for me to speculate on when, how, who, and what, you know? But I’m always open. Yeah. It’d be cool.”

Chris Pratt, who plays Owen Grady in the Jurassic World movies, and Bryce Dallas Howard, who plays Claire Dearing, will likely show up in the sequel in some aspect too.

But, saying that, the two probably won’t be big players this time around. In an interview with ETalk, Pratt and Howard, clarified that Dominion was the “end” of their characters’ story.

But, considering how the franchise has a tendency to bring back its familiar faces, (just look at how Dominion reunited Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum), we are willing to bet that Pratt and Howard will likely have a cameo at the very least. It is also unclear if Isabella Sermon, who played Maisie Lockwood, will return for a Jurassic World 4 if one is made.

Run for your life! Best action movies

Considering how she is likely to be part of the new generation of the series (along with the Raptor Blue’s little baby), we can easily see her joining Athie and Wise in a future sequel – fingers crossed! We will be sure to keep you posted on any more news.

And that is all, dinosaur lovers! Everything we know about the Jurassic World 4 release date, plot, and cast. For more franchise fun, here is our list to the Fast and Furious movies.