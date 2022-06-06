Neve Campbell is not returning for Scream 6

Neve Campbell has caused something of a stir on the convention circuit recently, by telling fans at in-person meet-and-greets that she has “passed” on returning for Scream 6. Bloody Disgusting then did some digging, and they say that the filmmakers want a “fresh chapter.” And now, Neve Campbell has made a statement to Variety, which suggests that she was not offered enough for the role.

“Sadly, I won’t be making the next Scream film,” Campbell said in a statement to Variety. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You’ve always been so incredibly supportive to me. I’m forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years.”

It makes sense that the producers used the cachet of Campell, Cox, and Arquette in Scream 5 to usher in the new, younger cast led by Jenna Ortega, who they now want to take the reins on the franchise moving forward. A Scream movie without Campbell will certainly feel strange, but the filmmakers will now be hoping that the name alone will be enough to bring fans back.

Scream 6‘s official plot description reads, “The Scream saga continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” The four survivors are; Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown. We do know that Scream 4’s Hayden Panettiere is returning, as she was a fan favourite character. Dermot Mulroney has also signed on.

2022’s Scream was just one of a slew of recent legacies sequels, such as The Matrix Resurrections, that have proved popular. Scream 5 made $140 million and earned a respectable 75% on Rotten Tomatoes. With Scream 6 coming in 2023, it’s hot on the heels on its predecessor, so won’t have as much to say in terms of the franchise’s legacy. It will need to reinvent itself as a fresh, modern slasher in order to survive.

Therefore, it is probably wise for Scream to finally move out from under the long shadow of Sidney Prescott. Not that Neve Campbell won’t be sadly missed.

