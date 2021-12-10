Jurassic World 3 has a “healthy dose” of Jeff Goldblum

Jeff Goldblum has been speaking exclusively to Screen Rant about his role in Jurassic World: Dominion, saying that there’s a “healthy dose of me.”

Director Colin Trevorrow has already confirmed that the original Jurassic Park trio of Goldblum, Dern and Neill will have significant screentime; “Laura, Sam, and Jeff have as much screentime in the film as Bryce and Chris do.”

Goldblum, of course, plays king of chaos theory Dr Ian Malcolm and he played a significant part in both Jurassic Park (1993) and its 1997 sequel The Lost World, in which his gymnast daughter stowed away to the dino-infested island.

Malcolm made a cameo in the prologue and epilogue of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, once again warning against man’s hubris and folly “We altered the course of natural history, this is a correction (referring to the volcano that threatens the remaining dinosaurs on Isla Nublar)…I’m talking about man-made cataclysmic change. Change is like death, you don’t know what it looks like until you’re standing at the gates.”

It is Goldblum’s words at the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom that set up the dinosaur’s ‘dominion’ of Earth in Jurassic World 3; “How many times do you have to see the evidence? How many times must the point be made? We’re causing our own extinction.”

“Humans and dinosaurs are gonna be forced to coexist. These creatures were here before us and if we’re not careful, they’re gonna be here after. We’re gonna have to adjust to new threats that we can’t imagine. We’ve entered a new era. Welcome to Jurassic World.”

Speaking to Screen Rant, Goldblum shared his excitement for the third Jurassic World film; “I have not seen the finished film, but I’m very excited about it.”

“I think it’s going to be crackerjack, because not only does it have maybe a healthy dose of me – hopefully not more than you want, but I think there’s a healthy dose – and certainly we can’t get enough of Laura Dern and Bryce Dallas Howard. And Chris Pratt, Sam Neill, but also DeWanda Wise, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Daniela Pineda, and Justice Smith. They’re all in it.”

“It’s just a grand cast of – well, it’s not a thousand, but it’s a grand affair. I think that should be exciting and wondrous. I’m on pins and needles and tenterhooks if that’s possible.”

Jurassic World: Dominion will be released on June 10, 2022, in the meantime, check out our guide to the best adventure movies.