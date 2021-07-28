Jungle Cruise uses this Metallica song

What Metallica song is used in Jungle Cruise? Disney’s new adventure movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt is a generally fun romp through the Amazon of the early 20th century. Most of it looks and feels somewhat period accurate – stunts aside – but a particular song is definitely not of the era.

One tune from the back catalogue of Metallica, legendary Bay Area thrashers, is featured in the film. It appears twice, and one instance is more obvious than the other. Neither case uses the original recording, though, so you’d be forgiven if your ears perked up but you couldn’t quite put your finger on the title.

Whether you’ve just watched the fantasy movie, or the Collider report from last year perked your interest, you’re in the right place. We know our heavy metal in The Digital Fix, and we’re here to explain the song, where it’s used, and why it’s not quite the version you might remember. Like a personal Shazam, except for this one song.

What Metallica song is featured in Jungle Cruise?

The track that’s played in the movie is ‘Nothing Else Matters’, from Metallica’s self-titled 1991 album. One of the biggest hits from the band, charting in the top 20 in the US and the top ten in the UK, it’s a ballad about finding what works for you in life and sticking to it.

If you’ve ever seen the Met live, you’ve heard this one. It’s a staple, and normally a wonderful sing-along between the band and crowd. A music video was made, showing backstage and behind-the-scenes footage from the recording sessions and what not in the late ’80s. It’s very nostalgic. And singer-guitarist James Hetfield performs a massive solo.

When can you hear the Metallica song in Jungle Cruise?

The tune appears twice during the film. First, we hear a classical guitar version over the opening credits. This one is more or less a straight unplugged performance, with all accents covered by one guitar.

The second usage is a little harder to figure out. In the second act flashback, where Johnson’s Frank is explaining his backstory, a heavier version plays. Still instrumental, it’s more drawn out, and incorporates orchestral elements. Metallica collaborated with composer James Newton Howard to put together the fresh recording.

That’s it – now when your friends see Jungle Cruise, you can impress them with your music knowledge. If you want more, we got the chance to speak to one of the actors, Edgar Ramírez, about working with Johnson, and his role in the upcoming Borderlands movie. Here’s the best Disney movies for more bangers.