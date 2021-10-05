Jujutsu Kaisen anime now streaming on Funimation

The anime series Jujutsu Kaisen is now available on streaming service Funimation. The platform announced the surprise arrival on a blog, listing the full territories that can now enjoy the TV series on the service.

Crunchyroll had the honour of introducing the anime to an English-speaking audience in November 2020, before HBO Max got in on the animated series for US fans in December. Now Funimation makes three places where one can partake in some of the fantastical action. The countries where it’s available are: United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. English, Spanish, Portuguese, French, and German dubs can be selected, with English subtitles.

Crossing demon possession with sorcery, Jujutsu Kaisen focuses on Yuji Itadori, a regular teenager who becomes involved in all sorts of dark magic after eating a cursed finger. Hejoins the Jujutus Sorcerers, while hosting Ryomen Sukuna, a cursed entity. MAPPA, the studio working on Attack on Titan season 4, produced the anime, drawing from Gege Akutami’s manga.

All 24 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen are now streaming on Funimation, and catching up now would be convenient for the prequel anime movie Jujutsu Kaisen Movie 0. Written by Gege, Movie 0 adapts Jujutsu Kaisen 0, a precursor manga to the current series, and it arrives in Japan December 24.

We’ll keep you informed on when more Jujutus Kaisen is due to arrive, but for now, Funimation makes three spots to watch it. Here’s our list of the best animated series, for more stunning fantasy worlds to check out.