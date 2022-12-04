Joker 2: Lady Gaga is the perfect Harley Quinn, and this proves it

Lady Gaga will star as Harley Quinn in the upcoming Joker 2, and this video proves that she’s perfect for the role. When the announcement came that Lady Gaga would be starring in Joker 2 as Harley Quinn, opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker, there were some raised eyebrows.

Of course, everyone knows that the world famous singer can act: she proved that with A Star is Born and the Ridley Scott movie House of Gucci, drawing awards nominations for both roles. But, not many people had imagined that she would take on the role of Harley Quinn, especially because Margot Robbie had already claimed the DC movie role.

However, a new video of the singer has resurfaced and gone viral, and it absolutely proves that Lady Gaga will smash the role. It shows Lady Gaga performing her song Paparazzi, Check it out below:

The clip sees blood pouring down the singer in a staged moment of high-drama. The crowd reacts audibly with gasps, and Lady Gaga leans into it with an emotional moment of acting. Then, at the end of the video when the singer is suspended in the air, she freezes a look on her face that could come straight from the DC villain.

Her performance is full of the exact kind of crazy intensity that we associate with Harley Quinn, and shows that Lady Gaga will be more than capable of pulling off the role. In addition to that, it’s been confirmed that Joker 2 (titled Joker: Folie à Deux) will be a musical set in Arkham asylum, where Harley Quinn works and meets Arthur Fleck. So, Lady Gaga’s musical talents will be bound to come in handy too in addition to her penchant for drama.

