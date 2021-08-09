JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean coming to Netflix in December

The next season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure is heading to Netflix. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean, which will be the fifth season of the anime series, is coming to the streaming service later this year.

The announcement was made in a new trailer that introduces the characters, and basic premise. Jolyne Cujoh is framed for a murder she didn’t commit, and sentenced to 15 years in prison. While serving time in Florida’s Green Dolphin Street Prison, her father, Jotaro Kujo, gives her a supernatural pendant, and she finds out at a disciple of rival family DIO is trying to take over the universe.

Going by the initial two minutes of footage, Sone Ocean will be as eccentric and colourful as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has always been. Previous seasons, each adapting specific arcs of the manga source material were primarily distributed in the US by Adult Swim, with Netflix gradually getting them years after the fact. Now, it seems Netflix has decided to go all in on JoJo and his bizarre adventures.

The official synopsis is as follows: “2011, United States, Florida – when Jolyne Cujoh and her boyfriend get in an accident while out on a drive, she is framed for the crime and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Will she ever be free from this prison – this stone ocean? The final battle in the century-spanning, intertwining fate of the Joestar family and DIO begins!”

Although this is the fifth season, it covers the sixth and final arc of the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventures manga from Hirohiko Araki, about a centuries long feud between descendants of Jonathan Joestar and Dio Brando. David Production has animated every season, with Naokatsu Tsuda being the sole recurring co-director.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean premieres on Netflix December 2021. We have the best anime movies, and best Netflix TV series, to fill the gap in the meantime.