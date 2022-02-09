John Wick prequel The Continental adds five new cast members

The John Wick cinematic universe is gaining momentum as not one, but five new cast members have been signed onto the TV series The Continental. According to Deadline, the stars joining the hit action movie franchise’s latest spin-off will be Adam Shapiro, Katie McGrath, Marina Mazepa, Mark Musashi and Ray McKinnon.

The Continental is a prequel to the John Wick movies, and will explore the history of the assassin haven hotel – a long-standing critical location for Keanu Reeves’ hitman character in the heart-racing series. Set in the 1970s on the dark streets of New York, the new show will follow The Continental’s owner, a young Winston, as he welcomes a deadly array of clients into his business for the first time.

Initially announced in 2017, the Starz series is penned by Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, and is set to be three 90 minute specials that will run for three consecutive nights. With the huge cast announcement, it is safe to say that production must be going well. Previously announced actors for the show include, Mel Gibson, Hubert Point-Du Jour, Colin Woodell, Jessica Allain, Mishel Prada, Nhung Kate, and Ben Robson.

Shapiro (Mank) will be playing the part of Lemmy, McGarth (Supergirl) is portraying The Adjudicator, and McKinnon (Sons of Anarchy) is set to appear as Jenkins. Last but not least, Musashi (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Mazepa (Malignant) are taking on the role of the fearsome assassin duo Hansel and Gretel.

Despite the huge number of casting additions to The Continental, the leading role of young Winston is still unfilled. We are also waiting on word of a set release date and the first trailers for the thrilling series to drop. We will keep you posted as soon as we know more. John Wick: Chapter 4 is due in theatres on May 27, 2022.