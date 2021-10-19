John Wick spin-off The Continental adds Mel Gibson

The John Wick universe is set to expand with the TV series The Continental, and it’s been reported that Mel Gibson is involved. Deadline says the Academy Award-winning actor is the first star to become attached to the project.

Not much is known about the show, or Gibson’s character, other than he’ll be named Cormac. It’s been slow going for The Continental, a spin-off exploring the history of the titular hit-person hotel that’s the lynchpin of John Wick’s world of hired killers. In the action movies, The Continental is a safe-haven where people go to rest and stock up, with the golden rule being no murder on the premises. That last part’s kind of a prerequisite to running accommodation, to be honest.

The spin-off from the Keanu Reeves-led franchise was first levied back in 2017, on the back of John Wick: Chapter 2. Since then, we’ve had a drip of updates, like a series order at Starz back in 2018, that’s since become three 90-minute TV specials, to air on consecutive nights. Winston, who runs the lodging in the thriller movies, is expected to appear, but it’s unknown who’ll be taking over from Ian McShane on the role. Chris Collins, co-writer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, is showrunner.

This is one of two spin-offs in the works, the other being the female-centric Ballerina. Underworld director Len Wiseman is attached to that, but like The Continental, we’re still waiting to hear who’ll be the main actors on it.

Gibson’s casting hasn’t been met with the warmest reception online. The Hacksaw Ridge director has a history of anti-semitism, racism, and other questionable comments and gestures. None of this has prevented him from getting lucrative work, suggesting that the consequences for public bigotry are ultimately slim to none.

We’ll let you know more about The Continental when we have it. John Wick: Chapter 4 is due in theatres May 27, 2022.