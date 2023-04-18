Chad Stahelski wants to bring these huge actors to John Wick movies

John Wick‘s latest movie scored an impressive opening weekend and glowing reactions to match. The fourth chapter in the line of gun-fu action movies was a fitting farewell, as noted in our John Wick 4 review.

Spin-offs are on their way with the upcoming The Continental release date, which we’re hoping will be one of the best TV series to come in 2023, and new movies like Ballerina.

Among the big names attached to John Wick movies are Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, and music artist Rina Sawayama. Not too shabby, if you ask us, but director Chad Stahelski has a dream list for who he wants to sign up next.

Stahelski told The Direct, “There’s a huge list, but just the first thing that came to mindset was Cillian Murphy. I’m a big Peaky Blinders fan.”

“Colin Farrell is fantastic. Charlize Theron when she did Atomic Blonde, I saw that went, ‘Oh my God, I gotta work with this woman. She’s awesome. I worked with Michelle Yeoh way back on a commercial years ago, and I’ve been dying to work with her ever since.”

“If Robert Downey Jr happened to sit in my chair right here, I’d figure that one out. Peter Dinklage, I was a huge fan of his in Game of Thrones. Sean Bean. Some of those guys I think are magical. I’d die for a chance with any of those people.”

