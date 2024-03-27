We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Keanu Reeves once visited Lance Reddick for his birthday wish

Lance Reddick's sad passing had Hollywood in mourning, but fans and colleagues have been sharing fond memories of the action movie star ahead of John Wick 4.

Lance Reddick will return to the John Wick cast for John Wick 4
The movie world was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of John Wick cast member Lance Reddick in 2023. Reddick’s final role as the gun expert concierge Charon in sequel John Wick 4, with director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves, with the movie dedicated to the actor’s memory.

In the wake of Reddick’s passing, fans and colleagues shared stories about working with the actor. And one story involving Reddick and Reeves speaks to the unique and touching friendship between the two stars of the John Wick movies.

In an interview with Vulture to promote John Wick 4, Reddick explained a very special occurrence that took place at the very beginning of filming on the thriller movie.

He said: “My first day of filming happened to be Keanu’s birthday. But he wasn’t in the scene. He came to the set anyway at nine o’clock at night with his girlfriend who I had never met. His girlfriend is cool as fuck. And she told me that she asked Keanu what he wanted to do for his birthday and he said: ‘I want to go see Lance’.

“He’d never done this before but he wrote me a note thanking me for what I brought to the character in these movies. And he wanted to give the note to me. I’ll never forget it. I’m going to cry now. I don’t remember where I put it. I do know that I want to frame it.”

It’s a lovely story that points to a heartfelt bond between the two men, right in amongst all of the punching and kicking and shooting of the violent franchise that brought them together.

