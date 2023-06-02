John Carpenter just teased The Thing 2, this is not a drill

John Carpenter previously said he wanted to make a The Thing sequel, but it looks as if there might finally be some movement on The Thing 2, which would attempt to be a worthy successor to one of the best horror movies ever in retrospect, according to genre die-hards.

Luckily for us, Carpenter had his own panel at the 2023 Texas Frightmare Weekend in May, and among news about a TV series he directed (Suburban Screams) and some new music, he was asked a question that led to a The Thing sequel tease.

When asked by a fan if Childs (Keith David) is the Thing at the end of the original sci-fi movie, one of the best directors in horror avoided giving a definitive answer, which led to an interesting reveal.

“I have been sworn to secrecy, okay, because there may be, I don’t know if there will be, there may be a Thing 2,” he said in lieu of divulging any details that could detract from the potential of the project (via Creepy Catalog).

To be clear, The Thing 2 is not in active development, but we live in a world where studios can rarely resist the temptation of a legacy sequel. And, despite the poorly received 2011 remake, Carpenter does seem keen to revisit.

