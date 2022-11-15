Joaquin Phoenix and James Gray are planning to work together again

James Gray is perhaps best known for his work on the science fiction movie Ad Astra or the movie based on a true story, The Lost City of Z, but before those films he used to work with Joaquin Phoenix on most projects. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Gray revealed he misses working with the legendary actor and they have plans to collaborate again.

With his new drama movie, Armageddon Time, Gray was able to work with Succession star Jeremy Strong, Anne Hathaway, and the incredible Anthony Hopkins. But, it’s Phoenix, who starred in a string of 2000s movies for Gray, who we’re here to talk about this time.

During the interview, we asked Gray if he wanted to work with Phoenix again, and the filmmaker said he would love to, if the Joker actor wasn’t so damn busy.

“Yes, I love him to pieces. Joaquin and I talk all the time, and we have discussed something coming up. But it’s about timing, work has been very busy. I’ve tried to get him for movies and he’s not available or, you know, he’s not great at offering me stuff,” Gray said.

“You know, in fact, I don’t think he’s ever brought me something in all the years I’ve known him, but he does say, ‘Yeah, let’s go. Let’s do something else’. I mean all the time,” Gray added. “So there’s almost no question that I’ll make another film with him. The question that remains, is when?”

It’s always a treat when these two team up, so we can’t wait to see what it is they cook up next. But, as Gray says, Phoenix is a very busy man, so it could be a while until we see anything come of this.

In the meantime, check out our guide to the Joker 2 release date to see what Phoenix is working on next. Or, dive into our list of the best Brad Pitt movies for another of James Gray’s leading men.